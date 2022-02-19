Defense chief visits peacekeeping contingent in Lebanon
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook has visited the nation's peacekeeping contingent in Lebanon to encourage the troops and inspect their readiness against the COVID-19 pandemic, the ministry said Saturday.
Suh was in Lebanon for a two-day visit through Friday, which was the third leg of his three-nation trip that included France and Norway.
During his visit to the 280-strong Dongmyeong unit in southern Lebanon on Friday, Suh directed the contingent to strictly implement anti-virus measures to ensure a successful accomplishment of its mission.
"(The unit) should appropriately utilize various devices supplied since the COVID-19 situation and make efforts to block the spread of infections, including carrying out preemptive tests," Suh was quoted by his office as saying.
The minister also urged the troops to strictly maintain discipline, after three officers from the unit were recalled home last year over alleged embezzlement and other irregularities.
The unit, launched in 2007, is tasked with surveillance and patrol operations in the Tyre region, as well as medical services for local soldiers and residents. Dongmyeong means "light from the east" in Korean.
South Korea's military has been striving to curb the spread of the virus among its overseas troops.
The 304-strong Cheonghae unit stationed in waters off Africa resumed its operations on Thursday following a three-week suspension caused by a cluster infection.
Suh will return to South Korea on Saturday from the three-nation trip.
On Monday, he met his French counterpart, Florence Parly, in Paris, to discuss defense cooperation between the two countries and regional security situations, including the Ukraine crisis.
Suh then met his Norwegian counterpart, Odd Roger Enoksen, in Oslo, on Tuesday. The minister used the talks to promote the K-2 tank, which is currently competing for Oslo's tank procurement project.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)