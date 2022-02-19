Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 19.
Korean-language dailies
-- Accidents involving election campaign vehicles raise overlooked safety issues (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Business curfews eased by one hour for next three weeks; QR-code tracking scrapped (Kookmin Daily)
-- U.S., Russia begin 'hybrid warfare' over Ukraine (Donga llbo)
-- Wishy-washy antivirus distancing rules could give wrong signal to public, experts warn (Segye Times)
-- Oral COVID-19 pills that you can't take on time (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't eases antivirus measures even though the peak is still far off (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Business curfews eased by one hour; vaccines passes for youth to begin in April (Hankyoreh)
-- 'That person' behind Seongnam land development scandal was incumbent Supreme Court justice (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Investors opt for safer assets as Ukraine war looms (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Business curfews eased until 10 p.m.; QR-code tracking scrapped (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)