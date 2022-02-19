Ahn to resume presidential campaigning after deaths of workers
SEOUL, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- Presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor People's Party is set to resume campaigning Saturday after a pause due to the accidental deaths of two campaign workers this week.
Ahn suspended his campaign activities Tuesday after a local campaign chief and a bus driver were found dead inside a campaign vehicle in the central city of Cheonan after apparently inhaling toxic gas from a generator powering an LED screen.
Another bus driver remains unconscious following a similar accident in the northeastern city of Wonju on Wednesday.
Following the funerals for the two workers, held Friday and early Saturday, Ahn plans to restart public activities with volunteer work at a public coronavirus screening center in Seoul, the party said.
Ahn will be joined by his wife, Kim Mi-kyung, who was discharged from a hospital Friday after being treated for COVID-19. She tested positive for the virus on Feb. 13.
Kim, a professor of Seoul National University medical school, has been doing volunteer work of taking swab samples at the makeshift testing center every weekend since July last year.
Ahead of the March 9 presidential election, Ahn has been a distant third in opinion polls behind Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party and Yoon Suk-yeol of the main opposition People's Power Party.
