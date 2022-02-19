Go to Contents
N.K. leader attends groundbreaking ceremony of greenhouse farm project

11:10 February 19, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has attended the groundbreaking ceremony for a greenhouse farm in the country's east and stressed the importance of modernizing agriculture for rural development, the state media reported Saturday.

Kim dug the first shovel of earth marking the start of the construction of Ryonpho Greenhouse Farm in the Hamju County in the eastern province of South Hamgyong on Friday, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The construction is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 10, the anniversary of the communist party's founding.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, clad in a black coat, waves to a crowd of officials and workers at the groundbreaking ceremony of a greenhouse farm project in the country's eastern province of South Hamgyong, on Feb. 18, 2022, in this photo published a day after by the North's Korean Central News Agency. [For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution] (Yonhap)

In his speech, Kim mentioned the significance of the modern greenhouse farm, which will contribute to education of advanced agricultural technology and serve as a new base for rural civilization, the report said.

Kim also encouraged soldiers who have been sent to participate in the construction.

In footage aired by the North's state TV station, Kim was seen waving to the crowd while standing through a sunroof in what appeared to be a luxury imported sports utility vehicle.

Kim's visit appears aimed at reinforcing his drive for rural development, a major task he set forth during a key plenary meeting of the ruling Workers' Party held in December amid chronic food shortages and other economic hardships.

Also attending Friday's event were Jo Yong-won, a senior member of the ruling party and other military officials, the KCNA said.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un stands through a sunroof of an SUV to wave to the crowd during a groundbreaking ceremony of a greenhouse farm construction in the Hamju county, South Hamgyong Province, on Feb. 18, 2022, in this photo provided a day later by the North's Korean Central News Agency. [For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution] (Yonhap)

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

