(Olympics) S. Korea IOC Ryu Seung-min re-elected as vice chair of Athletes' Commission

12:14 February 19, 2022

By Yoo Jee-ho

BEIJING, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Ryu Seung-min has been reelected as vice chair of the IOC Athletes' Commission.

The IOC announced Saturday that Ryu, the 2004 Olympic men's table tennis champion, will serve a new term as vice chair of the commission, along with its chair, Emma Terho of Finland.

In this Xinhua News Agency file photo from Feb. 4, 2022, Ryu Seung-min, a South Korean member of the International Olympic Committee, carries the torch for Beijing 2022 during the relay at Olympic Forest Park in Beijing. (Yonhap)

Sarah Walker, an Olympic cycling silver medalist from New Zealand, was elected to the newly-created position as second vice chair.

Ryu was elected to the Athletes' Commission at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Summer Olympics. He first became vice chair of the commission at the Tokyo Summer Games last year.

Ryu, who is also president of the Korea Table Tennis Association, is one of two IOC members from South Korea, along with Lee Kee-heung, head of the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee.

