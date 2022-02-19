(Olympics) S. Korea way out of contention in final bobsleigh competition
By Yoo Jee-ho
BEIJING, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- Two South Korean teams found themselves well outside podium positions on Saturday at halfway point of the last bobsleigh competition of Beijing 2022.
After the first two of four runs in the four-man bobsleigh race, a South Korean team piloted by Won Yun-jong ranked 18th out of 28 teams with a combined time of 1:59.05 at Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Yanqing, northwestern Beijing.
Won, Kim Jin-su, Jung Hyun-woo and Kim Dong-hyun went down the track in 59.45 seconds in the first run, and then 59.60 seconds in the second run.
The final two runs are scheduled for Sunday, the last day of the Olympics.
Another South Korean team, led by pilot Suk Young-jin, were in 26th place with 2:00.05.
Suk, Kim Hyeong-geun, Kim Tae-yang and Shin Ye-chan posted 59.74 seconds in the first run and 1:00.31 in the second run.
A German team led by Francesco Friedrich is the leader at 1:57.00, just 0.03 second faster than another German team, piloted by Johannes Lochner.
Friedrich and Lochner finished gold-silver in the two-man competition on Tuesday. Won ranked 19th and Suk finished in 24th then.
