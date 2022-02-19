Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #military #COVID-19 infections

S. Korea's military reports 649 new COVID-19 cases

16:04 February 19, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported yet another record daily high of 649 new COVID-19 infections among its personnel on Saturday, raising the total caseload to 11,570.

It marks the second day in a row that the daily count has surpassed 600, the military said. It reported 639 cases on Friday.

Of Saturday's figure, 373 came from the Army, 65 from the Navy, 61 from the Marine Corps and 108 from the Air Force.

Currently, 3,272 personnel are under treatment, the military said.

A military personnel member takes a COVID-19 test at a testing booth near Seoul Station in Seoul on May 24, 2021. (Yonhap)

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK