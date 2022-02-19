S. Korea's military reports 649 new COVID-19 cases
16:04 February 19, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported yet another record daily high of 649 new COVID-19 infections among its personnel on Saturday, raising the total caseload to 11,570.
It marks the second day in a row that the daily count has surpassed 600, the military said. It reported 639 cases on Friday.
Of Saturday's figure, 373 came from the Army, 65 from the Navy, 61 from the Marine Corps and 108 from the Air Force.
Currently, 3,272 personnel are under treatment, the military said.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword