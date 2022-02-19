(Olympics) Speed skater Kim Bo-reum finishes 5th in women's mass start
By Yoo Jee-ho
BEIJING, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- Kim Bo-reum ranked fifth in the women's mass start in speed skating at Beijing 2022 on Saturday, falling short of her second straight medal in the event.
Kim finished the 16-lap race at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing in 8:16.81, more than two full seconds behind the gold medalist from the Netherlands, Irene Schouten.
Kim won silver in this event at PyeongChang 2018.
This was the final day of the speed skating competition in Beijing, and South Korea grabbed two silvers and two bronzes from the long track. Minutes before Kim took the ice, Chung Jae-won and Lee Seung-hoon won silver and bronze in the men's mass start.
The mass start is a hybrid event featuring short track action and long track race strategy over 16 laps, or 6,400 meters. All skaters start en masse and some physical contact is allowed.
The top three skaters at intermediate sprints at the end of four, eight and 12 laps will each earn three, two and one points. And then the first six skaters of the final sprint, which covers the last four laps, will gain 60-40-20-10-6-3 points.
The first three skaters to cross the finish line are the medalists. The rest of the rankings are determined by sprint points, and then by finish time for those without any points.
