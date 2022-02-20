Go to Contents
New infections over 100,000 for 3rd day on omicron spread

09:35 February 20, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's daily coronavirus cases exceeded 100,000 for the third day in a row Sunday due to the spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant.

The country reported 104,829 new COVID-19 infections, including 104,732 local cases, raising the total caseload to 1,962,837 according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The death toll from COVID-19 came to 7,405, up 51 from a day earlier. The number of critically ill COVID-19 patients was up 31 to 439, the KDCA said.

