Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Seoul reports more than 20,000 COVID-19 cases for 2nd straight day

11:50 February 20, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 20 (Yonhap) -- The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Seoul topped the 20,000 mark for the second consecutive day, officials said Sunday, bring the total caseload in the capital city to over half a million.

A total of 22,102 virus cases were confirmed on Saturday after 23,193 cases were reported a day earlier. The latest cases, which represent nearly a two-fold jump from a week earlier, brought the accumulated number of infections in Seoul to 519,923, officials said.

South Korea has seen virus cases spiking massively in recent weeks as the omicron variant spreads, reporting a daily caseload of more than 100,000 for the first time on Friday. Sunday's tally was 104,829 cases.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK