2 members of K-pop girl group Momoland test positive for COVID-19
11:55 February 20, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 20 (Yonhap) -- Two members of South Korean girl group Momoland have tested positive for the coronavirus during their trip in Mexico, their management agency said Sunday.
"Hyebin and Nancy tested positive for coronavirus in Mexico," MLD Entertainment said in a statement.
The six-member group was visiting Mexico to promote its new digital single, seeking to advance into the Central and South American market.
Another member, Jooe, tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month and has fully recovered.
