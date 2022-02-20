Military reports 628 more COVID-19 cases
14:26 February 20, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 20 (Yonhap) -- The military on Sunday reported 628 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its domestic personnel to 12,197.
The new cases included 362 from the Army, 167 from the Air Force, 48 from the Navy, 23 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry, 22 from the Marine Corps, and six from the ministry.
Currently, 3,532 military personnel are under treatment.
