(Olympics) Beijing 2022 draws to conclusion with last medals awarded
By Yoo Jee-ho
BEIJING, Feb. 20 (Yonhap) -- The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics crossed the finish line on Sunday with the final five gold medals awarded on ice, snow and sliding track.
South Korea, which did not add any medal on Sunday, finished the competition with two gold medals, five silver medals and two bronze medals, good for 14th place.
The country's target had been to win one or two gold medals and rank around the top 15 in the medal race.
Finland grabbed the final gold medal of Beijing 2022 in men's hockey, defeating the defending champion, Russian Olympic Committee, 2-1 for its first Olympic title.
The four-man bobsleigh race at Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Yanqing, northwestern Beijing, was the only event for South Korean athletes on Sunday. One South Korean team piloted by Won Yun-jong finished in 18th place. The other South Korean team, with pilot Suk Young-jin in charge, ranked 25th.
Francesco Friedrich of Germany piloted his team to gold in the four-man bobsleigh.
Elsewhere on Sunday, Britain defeated Japan 10-3 for the women's curling gold medal. Therese Johaug was crowned the women's 30km mass start champion in cross-country skiing. Austria beat Germany and Norway for the gold in the mixed team parallel race in alpine skiing.
All of South Korea's medals came from skating events: two golds and three silvers from short track speed skating, and two silvers and two bronzes from speed skating.
The closing ceremony is scheduled for Sunday night at the National Stadium, or the Bird's Nest. South Korea will have 15 athletes and 21 officials from speed skating, curling and bobsleigh, the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee said. Athletes who finished their competition earlier have already returned home.
Cha Min-kyu, who won silver in the men's 500m speed skating race, will be the South Korean flag bearer at the closing ceremony.
