Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 21.
Korean-language dailies
-- Ahn Cheol-soo closes door on candidacy merger (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Psychological antivirus barrier on verge of collapse as infected people keep quiet (Kookmin Daily)
-- Lee Jae-myung 36.4 pct, Yoon Suk-yeol 43.3 pct, Ahn Cheol-soo 9.9 pct (Donga Ilbo)
-- Ahn vows to go his way, opposition merger collapses just before election (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Ahn says he will steadfastly go his way, withdraws offer of opposition merger (Segye Times)
-- Prices of 339 items, including private academy tuition fees and rice cookers, jump (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Beijing's time ends, N. Korea's and Russia's clocks tick again (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- People in 20s and 30s wanting to live in hometowns say there are no jobs to develop areas of specialty (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon reverses close lead with 42.4 pct vs. Lee's 36.9 pct (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 781 patents sold by S. Korea 'boomerang' in lawsuits (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Investments made with borrowed money boomerang (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Cases over 100,000 for 3rd consecutive day (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Infections exceed 100,000 for 3 days; expected to surge further (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon leads Lee by 5.5 percentage points: poll (Korea Times)
(END)