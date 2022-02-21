(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Feb. 21)

President Moon Jae-in has joined the move. In a meeting on Friday with his aides, he requested the National Assembly pass a supplementary budget bill quickly to "relieve the deepening pain of the people" suffering from the pandemic. After Hong Nam-ki, deputy prime minister for economic affairs and finance minister, hesitated to increase the size of the supplementary budget citing concerns on fluctuating interest rates of government bonds and the Ukrainian crisis, DP lawmakers threatened to dismiss him immediately. There is no reason to oppose financial support for the struggling self-employed. Their frequent rallies to express opposition to the draconian quarantine rules are fully understandable. But on Sunday, the Ministry of Strategy and Finance announced that the consolidated fiscal balance has recorded more than 100 trillion won in deficit over the past two years. In the meantime, total national debt swelled to 939.1 trillion won last year, a whopping 245-trillion-won spike from before the pandemic. The ruling camp's swift move to draw up another supplementary budget is begging for votes from the 6 million-strong self-employed.