Monday's weather forecast
09:00 February 21, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 04/-6 Snow 60
Incheon 03/-5 Snow 10
Suwon 05/-8 Snow 10
Cheongju 05/-7 Sunny 20
Daejeon 06/-7 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 05/-12 Sunny 60
Gangneung 07/-5 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 06/-5 Sunny 20
Gwangju 08/-3 Sunny 20
Jeju 08/02 Cloudy 30
Daegu 07/-7 Cloudy 20
Busan 09/-4 Cloudy 10
(END)