Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #S Korea #Armenia

S. Korea, Armenia mark 30th year since forging diplomatic ties

10:58 February 21, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of South Korea and Armenia exchanged congratulatory messages on Monday to mark the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan exchanged the letters and welcomed the development of bilateral relations in political, cultural and economic fields over the past three decades, according to the ministry.

They also expressed hope that the two sides will continue to work closely to expand bilateral cooperation, it added.

South Korea has sought to improve ties with Armenia under its New Northern Policy, which aims to promote cooperation with countries north of the peninsula.

This undated file photo, provided by Yonhap News TV, shows a sign for South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK