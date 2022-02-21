Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #KSOE

Korea Shipbuilding wins LNG carrier worth 260 bln won

12:19 February 21, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Monday it has received an order for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier worth 260 billion won (US$217 million).

A 174,000-cubit meter LNG carrier will be constructed by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. in Yeongam, South Jeolla Province, and will be delivered to an unidentified client in the second half of 2024, the company said.

Korea Shipbuilding has won 37 ship orders so far this year, valued at a combined $4.37 billion, accomplishing 25 percent of its annual goal of $17.4 billion worth of orders.

KSOE is the world's biggest shipbuilder by order backlog and has three affiliates -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. and Hyundai Samho Heavy -- under its wing.

This file photo taken on Jan. 14, 2022, shows Hyundai Heavy Industries' shipyard in Ulsan, 414 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)


(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK