Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
(LEAD) New infections dip below 100,000 amid omicron spread
SEOUL -- South Korea logged fewer than 100,000 daily coronavirus cases Monday, due largely to less testing over the weekend, amid concerns about the fast spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant.
The country reported 95,362 new COVID-19 infections, including 95,218 local cases, raising the total caseload to 2,058,184, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
Lee vows to establish special COVID-19 relief committee
SEOUL -- Ruling party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung said Monday that establishing a special committee for emergency COVID-19 relief will be his No. 1 executive order if he wins the March 9 presidential election.
Lee of the Democratic Party (DP) also promised that South Korea's virus response will "definitely change" from March 10 as he distances himself from the current government's COVID-19 scheme in an effort to win public support ahead of the election.
Ahns vows to start again after scrapping opposition merger
SEOUL -- Presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor opposition People's Party on Monday renewed his resolve to finish the presidential race on his own after scrapping a potential merger with main opposition candidate Yoon Suk-yeol.
Ahn revealed in a Facebook post that he visited a museum dedicated to revered Korean independence fighter Ahn Jung-geun on Sunday just hours before he held a press conference to announce the withdrawal of his offer to merge campaigns with Yoon of the People Power Party (PPP).
Seoul urges N. Korea to return to dialogue as Beijing Olympics wrap up
SEOUL -- South Korea's unification ministry on Monday urged North Korea to return to dialogue amid speculation Pyongyang may resume major weapons tests following the end of the Beijing Winter Olympics.
North Korea conducted seven rounds of missile tests in January, but refrained from shows of force during the Olympics period which ran from Feb. 4-20.
Parcel delivery union to hold rally demanding CJ Logistics negotiates with striking workers
SEOUL -- Thousands of unionized parcel delivery workers were set to hold a large-scale rally in Seoul on Monday to demand CJ Logistics Corp., South Korea's largest logistics firm, agree to hold talks with striking workers seeking better working conditions.
The courier union under the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU), the more militant of the country's two major umbrella unions, said around 2,000 workers are expected to gather at the demonstration to be held in front of Cheonggye Stream in central Seoul.
S. Korea to step up quarantine efforts against animal diseases
SEOUL -- South Korea said Monday it plans to step up the monitoring of local farms and implement stronger quarantine steps to curb the spread of African swine fever (ASF) and highly pathogenic avian influenza (AI).
The country has reported an increase in the outbreak of ASF cases from wild boars in recent weeks, and a series of bird flu cases at local farms since November last year across the country.
Seoul stocks down late Mon. morning on Ukraine risk
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks traded lower late Monday morning, as investors took to the sidelines over the Ukraine risk, which stemmed from concerns about Moscow's potential invasion of Ukraine.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 13.35 points, or 0.49 percent, to 2,731.17 points as of 11:20 a.m.
(LEAD) Exports rise 13 pct in first 20 days of Feb.
SEOUL -- South Korea's exports grew 13.1 percent on-year in the first 20 days of February on the back of demand for chips and petroleum products, customs data showed Monday.
The country's outbound shipments stood at US$34.30 billion in the Feb. 1-20 period, compared with $30.34 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
