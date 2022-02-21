Go to Contents
Military reports 477 more COVID-19 cases

14:14 February 21, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- The military on Monday reported 477 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its domestic personnel to 12,674.

The new cases included 344 from the Army, 41 from the Air Force, 34 from the Marine Corps, 28 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry and 20 from the Navy.

There were also nine infections from the ministry and one from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Currently, 3,330 military personnel are under treatment.

A soldier gets a booster shot at an inoculation center in Yongin, 49 kilometers south of Seoul, in this file photo released by the Ministry of National Defense on Dec. 13, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

