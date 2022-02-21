Yonhap News Summary
-----------------
(3rd LD) New cases dip below 100,000; current wave to peak from late Feb.-March
SEOUL -- South Korea logged fewer than 100,000 daily coronavirus cases Monday, due to less testing over the weekend, while health authorities forecast the current COVID-19 wave to peak between late February and March.
The country reported 95,362 new COVID-19 infections, including 95,218 local cases, raising the total caseload to 2,058,184, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul urges N. Korea to return to dialogue as Beijing Olympics wrap up
SEOUL -- South Korea's unification ministry on Monday urged North Korea to return to dialogue amid speculation Pyongyang may resume major weapons tests following the end of the Beijing Winter Olympics.
North Korea conducted seven rounds of missile tests in January, but refrained from shows of force during the Olympics period which ran from Feb. 4-20.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korean FM departs for France to attend Indo-Pacific forum
SEOUL -- South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong left for France on Monday to participate in a forum designed to promote cooperation among countries from the Indo-Pacific region.
The Indo Pacific Ministerial Forum 2022 will be hosted by France, the current chair of the Council of the European Union. It has invited ministers and other senior representatives from 56 nations for the forum slated for Tuesday (local time) to address challenges in security, economy, health and climate change in the region.
-----------------
Full remote classes allowed at schools for 2 weeks amid looming virus peak: gov't
SEOUL -- Schools will be allowed to provide full remote classes during the first two weeks of the spring semester beginning in March, the government announced Monday, amid predictions that new daily virus cases will reach as high as 270,000 in the coming weeks.
The education ministry said it designated March 2-11 as a new semester adjustment period for schools to deal with their respective virus situations, allowing establishments prone to high risk of transmissions to flexibly shorten school hours or operate fully online classes.
-----------------
Moon urges unvaccinated people to get Novavax vaccine
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in on Monday called for unvaccinated people to get Novavax Inc's vaccine, as the nation started administering fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines amid a surge in omicron infections.
Moon made the remarks at a meeting with senior aides as the government is grappling with a new wave of infections driven by the highly contagious omicron variant.
-----------------
(LEAD) Parcel delivery union holds rally calling on CJ Logistics to negotiate with striking workers
SEOUL -- Thousands of unionized parcel delivery workers held a rally in Seoul on Monday demanding CJ Logistics Corp., South Korea's largest logistics firm, agree to hold talks with striking workers seeking better working conditions.
According to the courier union under the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU), the more militant of the country's two major umbrella unions, around 2,000 workers held the demonstration against CJ Logistics in front of Cheonggye Stream in central Seoul.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks end nearly flat amid hopes of U.S.-Russia summit over Ukraine
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks closed almost unchanged Monday after paring most of its earlier heavy losses due to hopes of a summit between the United States and Russia over the Ukraine crisis. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slipped 0.72 points, or 0.03 percent, to close at 2,743.8 points.
-----------------
U.S. says deployment of latest Apache helicopters to S. Korea complete
SEOUL -- The U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) has completed the deployment of the newest Apache attack helicopters to South Korea, its aviation unit said, as the allies have stepped up joint efforts to counter Pyongyang's evolving military threats.
In a Facebook post last Friday, the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade said that the process to deploy the latest AH-64E Version 6 helicopters to Camp Humphreys, a main USFK base in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, was completed two days earlier.
-----------------
Yoon vows to scrap nuclear phase-out policy
SEOUL -- Main opposition presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol on Monday vowed to scrap the current Moon Jae-in government's nuclear phase-out policy, saying he will make South Korea a powerhouse in nuclear power generation.
"I will recover the ecosystem of nuclear power generation and advance safe nuclear technologies so that they can become a core engine to drive the country," Yoon of the People Power Party wrote on his Facebook page.
-----------------
45,000 fans allowed to attend BTS concerts next month
SEOUL -- K-pop supergroup BTS' upcoming concerts in Seoul will draw up to 45,000 fans in total to become the largest live music events in South Korea since the start of the pandemic.
The culture ministry has allowed the group to invite 15,000 spectators to each of its three in-person concerts set to be held at a nearly 70,000-capacity outdoor stadium next month, Rep. Jeon Yonggi of the ruling Democratic Party said Monday.
