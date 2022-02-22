Go to Contents
N. Korean leader Kim congratulates China's Xi on 'successful' closing of Beijing Olympics

06:17 February 22, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has sent a verbal message to Chinese President Xi Jinping to congratulate China on the "successful" closing of the Beijing Winter Olympics, according to Pyongyang's state media Tuesday.

"In the message the respected Comrade Kim Jong-un extended heartfelt warm congratulations to General Secretary Xi Jinping upon the splendid proceeding of the Beijing Winter Olympics as a novel and special grand sports festival," the North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

Kim said North Korea and China are "frustrating the undisguised hostile policy and military threat of the U.S. and its satellite forces by strengthening the bilateral strategic cooperation and unity," and vowed to further develop their relations, it said.

scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)

