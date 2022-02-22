Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 22.
Korean-language dailies
-- Heated exchanges between presidential candidates over Daejang-dong scandal (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Presidential candidates clash over Daejang-dong scandal during TV debate (Kookmin Daily)
-- Heated exchanges between Lee, Yoon during debate (Donga Ilbo)
-- Heated exchanges over Daejang-dong scandal at presidential debate (Seoul Shinmun)
-- First legal TV presidential debate (Segye Times)
-- Mounting concerns over trade deficit for 3 months in row, 1st time in 14 yrs (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Heated exchanges over Daejang-dong scandal (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Heated exchanges over Daejang-dong scandal, illegal usage of corporate cards (Hankyoreh)
-- Heated exchanges between presidential candidates over Daejang-dong scandal (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Major reshuffle expected on day of presidential election (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- High oil prices, concerns over trade deficit (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Is Netflix behind the success of Korean content? (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Safety of COVID-19 self-care scheme in doubt as patients die at home (Korea Herald)
-- Latest deaths expose blind spots in COVID self-treatment policy (Korea Times)
(END)