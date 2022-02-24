Korean-language dailies

-- U.S. begins to sanction Russia; doors to dialogue closed (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Lee only brags about himself, while Yoon only attacks ruling camp (Kookmin Daily)

-- Biden starts with cutting Putin's purse strings (Donga Ilbo)

-- Biden tightens Putin's purse strings (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Infections 'doubling' for 5 weeks; deaths also spike (Segye Times)

-- Only S. Korea left out in U.S. sanctions against Russia (Chosun Ilbo)

-- DDos attack hit Ukraine; websites of banks, government paralyzed (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 'Only couple of gas masks were equipped' ... working 76 hrs exposed to toxic materials (Hankyoreh)

-- Biden's triple pressure on 'Putin's gamble' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 'Death from overwork applicable to serious accidents punishment act'; prosecution expands scope of punishment (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Counterattack from Chinese carmaker; plans to produce electric truck in S. Korea (Korea Economic Daily)

