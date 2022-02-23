(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Feb. 23)

Now we have to look more closely at the approval process of the budget bill. First, we must point out that the DPK made a mistake of unilaterally passing the bill through the Assembly's budget committee Feb. 19. Such a move might have been necessary as the PPP opposed it arguing that the original amount of the proposed budget was too small. The DPK apparently wanted the speedy passage of the bill so that the government can provide relief money before the election ends. But it should have exhausted its efforts to reach an agreement with the PPP.