(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Feb. 24)
Dubious move before elections
This is not the time to seek changes to local autonomy system
The Ministry of the Interior and Safety has created a stir by proposing a special law that would allow local councils to elect regional administrative heads via indirect votes. The proposal is intended to give residents more options in selecting mayoral, gubernatorial and district heads on top of the current direct votes. But experts are questioning the timing of the suggestion, saying that there might be greater confusion ahead of the June 1 local elections.
The controversy erupted on Feb. 14 when Interior and Safety Minister Jeon Hae-cheol unveiled a draft during a National Assembly meeting. The draft envisions enacting a special law to diversify how local governments are formed and proposes three new ways to elect local administrative heads.
One is to authorize local councils to elect a local government head from among outside experts. The second option is to have local assemblies elect an administrative head among local councilors. The third is to have residents choose the head of their local government, with the authority on personnel matters, auditing and budgeting left to the local assemblies.
The interior ministry says the proposal is a follow-up legislative action to the revised Local Autonomy Act that was passed by the National Assembly in December 2020 and went into effect in January this year. However, the ministry's move is abrupt and suspicious. Most worrying is that the passage of the special law without much consideration would destroy the very foundation of the local autonomy system based on direct votes, which is an integral part of our grassroots democracy.
There are also concerns that if local councils dominated by regional powers elect the administrative head, it would be difficult to stamp out corruption under the principle of checks and balances. So, it is necessary to take time and first try to build a national consensus on the proposed changes that would transform our local autonomy system. The interior ministry should stop pushing for the special law and pass the related debates on to the next administration
(END)