(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Feb. 24)

In a press conference on Wednesday, Supreme Court Justice Cho Jae-yeon denied the assertion that a person referred to on a recording at the center of the Daejang-dong development scandal was him. Cho denied the allegation that he had received an expensive villa in Pangyo, Gyeonggi as a bribe in return for doing some favors. He expressed deep regrets about "political attacks" between the ruling Democratic Party (DP) and opposition People Power Party (PPP) over ungrounded allegations shortly before the March 9 presidential election.