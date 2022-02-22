(2nd LD) Moon says Ukraine's sovereignty must be respected
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Tuesday that Ukraine's sovereignty must be respected and South Korea will join efforts for a peaceful resolution to the crisis.
Moon made the remarks during a National Security Council meeting convened after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in Ukraine after recognizing their independence.
"Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected," he said.
"Countries around the world must come together and work for a swift and peaceful resolution to the situation in Ukraine. South Korea will actively participate in these efforts as a responsible member of the international community," he said.
Moon also instructed officials to prepare thoroughly to protect South Korean nationals in Ukraine and come up with measures to minimize the fallout from the crisis for the South Korean economy.
As of Sunday, 64 South Korean nationals remained in Ukraine, and Seoul's foreign ministry has been looking at evacuation plans in the event of an emergency.
Moon previously addressed the crisis during a government meeting last week, saying the government needs to support exporters and South Korean businesses in Ukraine, and act preemptively against supply and demand fears in the energy, raw materials and grain sectors.
