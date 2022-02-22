Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #N Korea #COVID-19 vaccines

(LEAD) COVAX reduces COVID-19 vaccines allocated for N. Korea: UN agency

11:05 February 22, 2022

(ATTN:UPDATES with unification ministry official's remarks in last 2 paras)

SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- The COVAX Facility, a global vaccine distribution platform, has reduced the amount of COVID-19 vaccines allocated for North Korea, a U.N. website showed Tuesday, apparently canceling a batch of jabs developed by a U.S. company, in a move seen attributable to the lack of a response from Pyongyang.

A total of 1.29 million vaccines have been allocated to the North, according to the U.N. Children's Fund's COVID-19 Vaccine Market Dashboard, down 252,000 from the previous 1.54 million doses as of earlier this month.

In its vaccine allocation decision proposal last month, COVAX set aside 252,000 Covovax vaccines developed by Novavax Inc. for North Korea.

COVAX previously set aside 1.29 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines for the North this year.

North Korea, which has claimed to be coronavirus-free, has yet to receive coronavirus vaccines amid its prolonged border controls against the pandemic.

An official at South Korea's Ministry of Unification, which handles inter-Korean affairs, told reporters on background that the government is aware that "various working-level" consultations between North Korea and COVAX are underway.

"As these consultations are going on, the government will continue to keep an eye on related issues," the official added without elaborating.

North Korean kids wearing face masks learn how to use an abacus during a class at a preschool in Pyongyang, in this undated photo captured from the website of the North Korean propaganda outlet Meari on May 6, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK