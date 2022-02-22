Samsung Life Insurance net rises 16.1 pct in 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top life insurer Samsung Life Insurance Co. said Tuesday its earnings swelled more than 16 percent in 2021 on increased investment income.
Consolidated net profit came to 1.47 trillion won (US$1.23 billion) last year, up 16.1 percent from a year earlier, Samsung Life Insurance said in a statement.
The company attributed the solid increase in its 2021 bottom line to special dividends from Samsung Electronics Co. and other income.
Samsung Life Insurance is the largest shareholder in Samsung Electronics Co., the flagship of South Korea's top conglomerate Samsung Group, with a stake of about 8 percent
Samsung Life Insurance, the insurance arm of Samsung Group, said its assets came to 341.4 trillion won as of the end of December last year.
The insurance firm said its risk-based capital ratio stood at 305 percent, one of the best among local players.
The RBC ratio -- the actual solvency capital divided by the minimum solvency capital required -- measures an insurer's ability to absorb losses and pay insurance money to policyholders, with local financial authorities advising a ratio of 150 percent or more.
