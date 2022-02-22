Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Moon to preside over NSC meeting to discuss Ukraine crisis
(ATTN: UPDATES with details from 3rd para)
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in will preside over a meeting of the National Security Council on Tuesday to discuss the crisis in Ukraine, Cheong Wa Dae said.
The meeting, set to take place at Cheong Wa Dae at 11 a.m., comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in Ukraine after recognizing their independence.
-----------------
(LEAD) COVAX reduces COVID-19 vaccines allocated for N. Korea: UN agency
(ATTN:UPDATES with unification ministry official's remarks in last 2 paras)
SEOUL -- The COVAX Facility, a global vaccine distribution platform, has reduced the amount of COVID-19 vaccines allocated for North Korea, a U.N. website showed Tuesday, apparently canceling a batch of jabs developed by a U.S. company, in a move seen attributable to the lack of a response from Pyongyang.
A total of 1.29 million vaccines have been allocated to the North, according to the U.N. Children's Fund's COVID-19 Vaccine Market Dashboard, down 252,000 from the previous 1.54 million doses as of earlier this month.
-----------------
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader Kim congratulates China's Xi on 'successful' closing of Beijing Olympics
(ATTN: ADDS unification ministry official's comments in paras 10-11)
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has sent a verbal message to Chinese President Xi Jinping to congratulate China on the "successful" closing of the Beijing Winter Olympics, according to Pyongyang's state media Tuesday.
"In the message the respected Comrade Kim Jong-un extended heartfelt warm congratulations to General Secretary Xi Jinping upon the splendid proceeding of the Beijing Winter Olympics as a novel and special grand sports festival," the North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
-----------------
Moon calls for thorough preparation for safe election, swift execution of extra budget
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in instructed officials Tuesday to make thorough preparations for a safe presidential election and swiftly execute a newly approved extra budget amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic.
Moon made the remark during a Cabinet meeting at Cheong Wa Dae as daily COVID-19 cases have reached 100,000 in recent days with two weeks to go until the election on March 9.
-----------------
S. Korea to take part in India-led joint naval exercise: sources
SEOUL -- South Korea's Navy plans to participate in a multilateral naval exercise led by India starting later this week, informed sources said Tuesday.
A Navy frigate with around 100 troops on board is heading to the Indian Ocean for Milan 2022, slated to run from Friday to March 4.
-----------------
Ruling party seeking another extra budget for COVID-19 relief
SEOUL -- The ruling Democratic Party (DP) will push for another extra budget to support pandemic-hit small businesses, the party's floor leader said Tuesday.
Rep. Yun Ho-jung said the DP plans to swiftly draft a second supplementary budget for this year after the March 9 presidential election and will even consider using an emergency order if necessary.
-----------------
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases again near 100,000 over raging omicron
SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 infections rose again to just shy of 100,000 on Tuesday amid fears that the cases could further surge due to the fast spread of the omicron variant across the country.
The country reported 99,573 new COVID-19 infections, including 99,444 local cases, raising the total caseload to 2,157,734, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
(END)