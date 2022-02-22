KBO's Bears re-sign Fernandez for 4th season

Since his first KBO season in 2019, Fernandez has had the most hits in the KBO with 566 and the most total bases with 806, despite not being a prototypical home run hitter. He was the regular season hits king in 2019 and 2020. The durable 33-year-old has only missed three games over the past three years, while batting .333/.402/.475. He has drawn 184 walks while striking out 131 times.