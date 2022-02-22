S. Korea condemns Japan's Dokdo-related annual event
SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea "strongly protested" Japan's annual event laying sovereignty claims to Dokdo, a pair of rocky islets in the East Sea, which was attended by senior Tokyo officials Tuesday.
Seoul's foreign ministry called on Tokyo to stop "vain provocations" in connection with Dokdo and immediately scrap the event.
"The government strongly protests against Japan's repetition of vain provocations over Dokdo and urges it to immediately scrap the event," ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam said in a statement
As Dokdo is clearly an integral part of the Korean territory in terms of history, geography and international law, he added, the Japanese government should stop its unjustified claims to Dokdo and face up to history in a humble manner.
