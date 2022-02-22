Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #S Korea #Japan #Dokdo

(LEAD) S. Korea calls in Japanese diplomat over Dokdo-related annual event

16:44 February 22, 2022

(ATTN: UPDATES with summoning of Japanese embassy official in first 3 paras; CHANGES headline, photo)

SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's foreign ministry called in a senior Japanese embassy official here Tuesday to lodge a protest against the country's annual event to lay claims to South Korea's easternmost islets of Dokdo.

Lee Sang-ryeol, director-general for Asia and Pacific affairs at the ministry, delivered the protest message to Naoki Kumagai, deputy chief of mission at the Japanese Embassy, after some Tokyo officials attended the diplomatically controversial ceremony hosted by the Japanese prefecture of Shimane earlier in the day.

Hiroo Kodera, a parliamentary vice-minister for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Cabinet Office, attended the ceremony, according to Japanese news reports.

Naoki Kumagai, deputy chief of mission at the Japanese Embassy in South Korea, leaves the foreign ministry in Seoul on Feb. 22, 2022, after being summoned over Japan's holding an annual event to repeat its claims to South Korea's easternmost islets of Dokdo. (Yonhap)

The ministry called on Tokyo to stop "vain provocations" in connection with Dokdo and immediately scrap the event.

"The government strongly protests against Japan's repetition of vain provocations over Dokdo and urges it to immediately scrap the event," ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam said in a statement

As Dokdo is clearly an integral part of the Korean territory in terms of history, geography and international law, he added, the Japanese government should stop its unjustified claims to Dokdo and face up to history in a humble manner.

ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK