Hybe Q4 net income up 106.1 pct. to 53.8 bln won
15:51 February 22, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- Hybe Co. on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of 53.8 billion won (US$45.1 million), up 106.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 73.9 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 54 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 48 percent to 459.8 billion won.
The operating profit was 3.6 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
