Official U.S. documents on S. Korea's pro-democracy movement in 1960 discovered

15:59 February 22, 2022

DAEGU, South Korea, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- A nonprofit organization said Tuesday it has recently discovered two U.S. government documents that detail a historic pro-democracy movement in South Korea in 1960.

The Society for the 2.28 Movement for Democracy based in the southeastern city of Daegu unveiled two intelligence reports sent to Washington in early March 1960 by then U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Walter P. McConaughy and the Eighth U.S. Army stationed in South Korea.

The declassified documents spell out the student protests against the authoritarian government under the nation's first President Rhee Syng-man, which occurred in the city on Feb, 28, 1960.

This combination of photos released by the Society for the 2.28 Movement for Democracy on Feb. 22, 2022, shows copies of two U.S. government documents that contain details of the student protests against the authoritarian Rhee Syng-man administration that occurred in the southeastern city of Daegu on Feb. 28, 1960. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

About 12,000 high school students took to the streets after the educational authorities ordered them to go to school Sunday, Feb, 28, to prevent them from attending the opposition Democratic Party's campaign rally ahead of the March 15 presidential election.

About 120 students were arrested during the protest, according to the group.

Following the incident, student-led protests spread across the country and culminated in the April 19, 1960, uprising, which toppled the Rhee government.

"Since Sundays are normally holidays, it appears that the measure (was) taken (to) prevent their attendance at the Democratic rally scheduled (in) Taegu that day. According to press reports more than 1,000 students took part in demonstrations and about 100 were detained by police," Ambassador McConaughy wrote in his report to the secretary of state.

It is the first time that official documents from foreign governments related to the Feb. 28 movement have been discovered, the society said.

The reports show the U.S. Embassy's views on the anti-government movement and the Rhee government's responses to the spread of protests to other cities, said professor Kim No-ju of Kyungpook National University in Daegu, who translated and analyzed the documents.
