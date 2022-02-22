Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #military #coronavirus

Military reports 585 more COVID-19 cases

17:11 February 22, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Tuesday reported 585 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its personnel here to 13,256.

The new cases included 368 from the Army, 94 from the Air Force, 51 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry, 44 from the Marine Corps, 23 from the Navy and five from the defense ministry.

Currently, 3,899 military personnel are under treatment.

The U.S. Forces Korea (USFK), meanwhile, said 119 more people in its affiliated community have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week.

The cases counted from Feb. 15 to Monday included 21 imported cases, it added, without elaborating further.

The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 6,237.

A soldier gets a booster shot at an inoculation center in Yongin, 49 kilometers south of Seoul, in this file photo released by the Ministry of National Defense on Dec. 13, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK