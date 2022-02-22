Military reports 585 more COVID-19 cases
SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Tuesday reported 585 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its personnel here to 13,256.
The new cases included 368 from the Army, 94 from the Air Force, 51 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry, 44 from the Marine Corps, 23 from the Navy and five from the defense ministry.
Currently, 3,899 military personnel are under treatment.
The U.S. Forces Korea (USFK), meanwhile, said 119 more people in its affiliated community have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week.
The cases counted from Feb. 15 to Monday included 21 imported cases, it added, without elaborating further.
The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 6,237.
