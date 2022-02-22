Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
(4th LD) Moon says Ukraine's sovereignty must be respected
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in said Tuesday that Ukraine's sovereignty must be respected and South Korea will join efforts for a peaceful resolution to the crisis.
Moon made the remarks during a National Security Council meeting convened after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in Ukraine after recognizing their independence.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea calls in Japanese diplomat over Dokdo-related annual event
SEOUL -- South Korea's foreign ministry called in a senior Japanese embassy official here Tuesday to lodge a protest against the country's annual event to lay claims to South Korea's easternmost islets of Dokdo.
Lee Sang-ryeol, director-general for Asia and Pacific affairs at the ministry, delivered the protest message to Naoki Kumagai, deputy chief of mission at the Japanese Embassy, after some Tokyo officials attended the diplomatically controversial ceremony hosted by the Japanese prefecture of Shimane earlier in the day.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks slump over escalating Ukraine tensions
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks retreated Tuesday, as Russia sent in forces to the breakaway regions in Ukraine. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 37.01 points, or 1.35 percent, to close at 2,706.79 points.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea to beef up monitoring of economic fallout from Ukraine crisis
SEOUL -- South Korea will closely monitor the escalating tensions in Ukraine on concerns it could increase market volatility and negatively affect the domestic economy, top government and central bank official said Tuesday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine after recognizing their independence, which raised the possibility of Russia invading Ukraine, dampening hopes for a diplomatic solution.
-----------------
Official U.S. documents on S. Korea's pro-democracy movement in 1960 discovered
DAEGU -- A nonprofit organization said Tuesday it has recently discovered two U.S. government documents that detail a historic pro-democracy movement in South Korea in 1960.
The Society for the 2.28 Movement for Democracy based in the southeastern city of Daegu unveiled two intelligence reports sent to Washington in early March 1960 by then U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Walter P. McConaughy and the Eighth U.S. Army stationed in South Korea.
-----------------
Hyundai Motor temporarily shuts down key Chinese plant amid sluggish sales
SEOUL -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's top automaker, has temporarily shut down its key plant in southwestern China, the company said Tuesday, amid sluggish sales in one of the world's largest markets.
The factory in the southwestern city of Chongqing has suspended its operations since the beginning of this year in a temporary measure as part of wider efforts to enhance production efficiency amid tough market competition, Hyundai said.
-----------------
CJ Logistics' labor conflict escalates as courier union disrupts shipment operations
SEOUL -- Shipment operations at a key terminal of CJ Logistics Co., South Korea's No. 1 parcel delivery firm, were disrupted by unionized workers on Tuesday, as a prolonged dispute between the company and its striking workers entered its 57th day with no breakthrough in sight.
According to the company, some 120 members of the courier union under the militant Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) held a demonstration at the company's logistics terminal in Gwangju, some 30 kilometers south of Seoul, at around 7 a.m., blocking nearby roads and delaying departures of some 170 trucks for about two hours in the morning.
