Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases surge to fresh high of over 170,000 amid raging omicron
SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 infections soared to hit another high of over 170,000 on Wednesday, nearly doubling from a week earlier, as the highly contagious omicron variant continued to spread across the country.
The country reported 171,452 new COVID-19 infections, including 171,271 local cases, raising the total caseload to 2,329,182, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
S. Korea approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for young children
SEOUL -- South Korea's drug safety agency on Wednesday authorized the use of global pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged between 5 and 11.
The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety convened a panel of experts from both inside and outside to review the safety and efficacy of the two-dose regimen, after reviewing Pfizer's clinical studies.
-----------------
S. Korea remains wary of negative economic fallout of Ukraine crisis
SEOUL -- South Korea said Wednesday the Ukraine crisis has had limited impacts on the domestic economy, but it will remain vigilant against the possibility that a deterioration of the situation could disrupt energy supplies and increase market volatility.
Tensions over Ukraine have been escalating as Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine. U.S. and European leaders announced sanctions against Russian banks and officials, viewing Moscow's move as "the beginning" of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korean FM expresses concerns over Japan's Sado mine bid in meeting with UNESCO chief
SEOUL -- South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong expressed deep concerns over Japan's move to have a mine linked to the forced labor of Koreans listed as a world heritage site in a meeting with UNESCO chief in Paris on Tuesday (local time), the foreign ministry said.
Chung held a 40-minute meeting with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay in Paris, where he is visiting for the Indo Pacific Ministerial Forum 2022.
-----------------
(LEAD) Majority of S. Koreans support S. Korea's possession of nuclear weapons: survey
WASHINGTON -- More than half of South Koreans support the acquisition of nuclear weapons either through indigenous development or the deployment of U.S. assets, a survey showed Tuesday.
When asked to choose between the two options, an overwhelming majority of those surveyed favored South Korea developing its own weapons, according to the Chicago Council on Global Affairs.
-----------------
(LEAD) LG Electronics to close solar panel biz amid uncertainties
SEOUL -- LG Electronics Inc. said Wednesday that it decided to discontinue its solar panel business due to rising costs and fierce competition.
The decision came "as uncertainties in the global solar panel business continue to increase due to a variety of factors, including price competition and the rising cost of raw materials."
-----------------
Overseas voting kicks off in presidential election
SEOUL -- Overseas voting in the March 9 presidential election kicked off Wednesday for a six-day run, the election watchdog said.
A total of 226,162 overseas South Korean nationals, who are registered as absentee voters, will be eligible to vote at 219 polling stations set up by 177 overseas missions in 115 countries between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day, according to the National Election Commission.
-----------------
BTS to hold four in-person concerts in Las Vegas in April
SEOUL -- K-pop giant BTS will hold four live concerts at a stadium in Las Vegas in April, the group's management agency said Wednesday.
The shows, titled "BTS Permission To Dance On Stage - Las Vegas," will take place at Allegiant Stadium on April 8-9 and 15-16, Big Hit Music said.
-----------------
(END)