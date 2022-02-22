Go to Contents
Yoon, Lee neck and neck at 42.7 pct vs. 42.6 pct: poll

18:04 February 22, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- Main opposition presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol and ruling party candidate Lee Jae-myung are running neck and neck with 42.7 percent and 42.6 percent support, respectively, a poll showed Tuesday.

The survey by Hangil Research was conducted on 1,027 adults from last Saturday to Monday.

Yoon of the conservative People Power Party gained 0.3 percentage point from the pollster's previous survey conducted Feb. 12-14, while Lee of the liberal Democratic Party gained 0.7 point.

In third place was Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor opposition People's Party at 6.5 percent, followed by Huh Kyung-young of the National Revolutionary Party at 1.6 percent.

Sim Sang-jeung of the minor progressive Justice Party came fifth with 1.2 percent.

The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.

Presidential candidates pose for a photo before their first TV debate at KBS in Seoul on Feb. 3, 2022. From left are Sim Sang-jeung of the Justice Party, Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party, Yoon Suk-yeol of the main opposition People Power Party and Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor opposition People's Party. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

