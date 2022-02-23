Go to Contents
1 dead, 11 evacuated in apartment building fire

07:47 February 23, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- A fire in an apartment building in southern Seoul has left one resident dead and caused 11 others to evacuate, authorities said Wednesday.

The fire broke out on the 10th floor of the building in Seoul's Sangdo-dong at 11:48 p.m. Tuesday and was extinguished 40 minutes later.

A woman in her 70s was found unconscious on the 10th floor and transferred to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The eleven other residents all safely evacuated the building.

Police and fire authorities are investigating the exact cause of the fire.

