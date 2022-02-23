Wednesday's weather forecast
09:00 February 23, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 00/-9 Sunny 0
Incheon -1/-9 Sunny 0
Suwon 00/-9 Sunny 0
Cheongju 01/-8 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 02/-8 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 02/-13 Sunny 0
Gangneung 03/-8 Sunny 0
Jeonju 02/-7 Cloudy 0
Gwangju 03/-5 Cloudy 0
Jeju 04/01 Cloudy 30
Daegu 04/-6 Cloudy 0
Busan 05/-5 Cloudy 0
(END)