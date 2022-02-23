Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Wednesday's weather forecast

09:00 February 23, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 00/-9 Sunny 0

Incheon -1/-9 Sunny 0

Suwon 00/-9 Sunny 0

Cheongju 01/-8 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 02/-8 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 02/-13 Sunny 0

Gangneung 03/-8 Sunny 0

Jeonju 02/-7 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 03/-5 Cloudy 0

Jeju 04/01 Cloudy 30

Daegu 04/-6 Cloudy 0

Busan 05/-5 Cloudy 0

(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK