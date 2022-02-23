Go to Contents
Seoul stocks open higher amid looming Western sanctions on Russia

09:39 February 23, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Wednesday, as the United States, Europe and the United Kingdom mull sanctions against Russia over its move to dispatch troops to Ukraine.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) advanced 15.52 points, or 0.57 percent, to 2,722.31 points as of 9:15 a.m.

The KOSPI rebounded after a two-day retreat from the rising tensions in Ukraine.

Washington criticized the Kremlin's decision to dispatch what Russia called "peacekeeping forces" into eastern Ukraine, and said Russia's invasion has begun.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics edged up 0.14 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix added 0.39 percent.

Internet portal operator Naver and top carmaker Hyundai Motor traded flat. Leading chemical firm LG Chem moved up 0.85 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,191 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.7 won from the previous session's close.

