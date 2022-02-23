Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #LG

LG Electronics to close solar panel biz amid uncertainties

10:04 February 23, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. said Wednesday that it decided to discontinue its solar panel business due to rising costs and fierce competition.

The decision came "as uncertainties in the global solar panel business continue to increase due to a variety of factors, including price competition and the rising cost of raw materials."

LG said it will commit more resources to its core business sectors, including consumer appliances, and other future growth engines such as robots.

The closure of the solar panel business is expected to be completed by June 30, it said.

This photo taken on Sept. 23, 2020, shows the headquarters buildings of LG Group in Seoul. (Yonhap)

jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK