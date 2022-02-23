Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #coronavirus

S. Korea approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for young children

11:26 February 23, 2022

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's drug safety agency on Wednesday authorized the use of global pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged between 5 and 11.

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety convened a panel of experts from both inside and outside to review the safety and efficacy of the two-dose regimen, after reviewing Pfizer's clinical studies.

It marks the first time for the agency to authorize the use of COVID-19 vaccines for young children.

The ministry said the vaccine was found to be 90.7 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 in children aged 5 through 11.

Also, safety was studied in 3,109 children aged between 5 and 11 who were administered with the vaccine, and no serious side effects have been reported.

The side effects observed in the studies were usually mild or moderate and cleared within a couple of days after the inoculation, the ministry said.

The Pfizer vaccine is administered as a two-dose primary series with a three-week interval period.

It is a lower dose of 10 micrograms than the one used for individuals aged 12 years and older, which has a dose of 30 micrograms.

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (Yonhap)

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK