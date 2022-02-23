Go to Contents
FC Seoul sign forward Cho Young-wook to 2-year extension

13:31 February 23, 2022

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean football club FC Seoul announced Wednesday they have signed forward Cho Young-wook to a two-year contract extension.

Cho, 23, made his K League 1 debut with his hometown club in 2018, and the extension will keep him in the nation's capital through 2024. In 107 career matches, Cho has netted 18 goals and five assists.

He scored a career-high eight goals in 2021, and became the youngest K League 1 player to reach the 100-game mark. For September 2021, Cho became the youngest-ever winner of a K League Player of the Month award at 22 years and seven months old.

This image provided by FC Seoul shows the club's forward Cho Young-wook, who signed a two-year extension with the K League 1 team on Feb. 23, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The former under-23 and under-20 star for the national team scored his first senior international goal in a friendly against Moldova in January.

Then on Saturday, Cho netted the winner in FC Seoul's 2-0 victory over Daegu FC in their K League season opener.

Cho's current deal will expire at the end of this season.

"I was born and raised in Seoul, and it's an honor to play for a team that represents this city," Cho said. "Now that I've signed a new contract, I want to continue to play well for our fans. I will try to build on the momentum from my first goal of the season and help the team as much as I can."

Cho Young-wook of FC Seoul celebrates his goal against Suwon Samsung Bluewings during a K League 1 match at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, around 45 kilometers south of Seoul, in this Sept. 26, 2021, file photo provided by the Korea Professional Football League. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

