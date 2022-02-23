Go to Contents
Supreme Court justice denies any link to Daejang-dong development scandal

14:25 February 23, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- Supreme Court Justice Cho Jae-youn on Wednesday categorically denied any link to a massive development scandal following a newspaper report that a central figure in the scandal promised him a luxury house.

Cho made the remark during a press conference after the Hankook Ilbo daily reported last week that Kim Man-bae, the owner of an asset firm at the center of the scandal, said he promised a house worth about 5 billion won (US$4.2 million) to an incumbent Supreme Court justice.

It was the first time a sitting Supreme Court justice has held a press conference.

The scandal centers on revelations that Kim's little-known asset management company, Hwacheon Daeyu, reaped astronomical profits from its investment in an apartment development project in Seongnam's Daejang district in 2015.

