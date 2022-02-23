Baseball manager hopes to see new stars emerge at Asian Games

Ryu's hiring represents the first step in a new direction for South Korean baseball. The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), which oversees pro baseball, used to handle all national team matters, including roster construction. But it will now work with the Korea Baseball Softball Association (KBSA), which handles the amateur side of the sport, to take collegiate players to the Asian Games while limiting the KBO's participation to players 24 or younger. And the KBSA, not the KBO, fielded applications for the managerial job and then announced Ryu as the new skipper Wednesday.

