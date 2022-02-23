Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Bologna Ragazzi Awards #Korean book

2 Korean children's books win prizes at Bolgna Ragazzi Awards

18:33 February 23, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- Two South Korean children's books have won prizes at this year's Bologna Ragazzi Awards, one of the world's largest honors for kids' books and illustrations.

"Summer," written and drawn by Suzy Lee, was listed as one of the three Special Mention works in the Fiction category, the organizers of the awards said Wednesday (Korean time) on its website.

In the Non-Fiction section, "Father's big hands" by Choi Deok-kyu was also selected as a Special Mention piece.

This image from the homepage of the Bologna Ragazzi Awards highlights "Summer" by Lee Suzy on Feb. 23, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

"Summer" is a story about children playing in the water during summer based on Lee's memories of listening to "Four Seasons" by Italian composer Antonio Vivaldi.

It is the second consecutive year Lee's illustrations have won a Ragazzi award following "The Yulu Linen," co-written by China's Cao Wenxuan.

"Summer" was also nominated for an award at the biannual Hans Christian Andersen Awards.

This image from the homepage of the Bologna Ragazzi Awards highlights "Father's big hands" by Choi Deok-kyu on Feb. 23, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Choi's "Father's big hands" is his semi-autobiographical story about a son in need of a father's care while growing up, who later ends up taking care of his father as an adult.

The Bologna Ragazzi Awards are regarded as one of the world's most prestigious prizes in the field of children's publishing, along with the Hans Christian Andersen Awards and the Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award.

brk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK