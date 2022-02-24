Son Heung-min forced to wait in bid for Premier League record after loss

The South Korean and Spurs were blanked 1-0 at Turf Moor in Burnley, England, on Wednesday (local time), giving their opponents only their third win of the season. Tottenham remained in eighth place on 39 points, while Burnley, still in the relegation zone in 18th place, improved to 20 points on their second consecutive win. This is Burnley's first winning streak since January last year.

